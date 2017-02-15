Tulane stumbles against SMU on the road

For a half, the Tulane (4-21, 1-12) men's basketball team did everything right against 19th ranked SMU (23-4, 13-1), building a 15-point halftime lead.

But, the favored Mustangs woke up in the second half and took care of business. Outscoring the Green Wave by 20 en route to a 80-75 comeback win.

Cameron Reynolds led all scorers with 23-points with fifteen of those points coming from five 3-point makes. But, the Mustangs countered Reynolds' hot night by putting all five of their starters in double figures, led by Jarry Foster's 19-points.

The win kept SMU's unbeaten home record in tact.

