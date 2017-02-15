Marrero woman charged in $536,724 health care fraud investigation

U.S. Attorney Kenneth A. Polite announced that Monica Sylvest, age 52, of Marrero, was charged today in a Bill of Information for health care fraud.



According to the Bill of Information, Sylvest worked as a Practice Administrator for a local pediatric clinic from August 2014 through September 2016. During her employment, prosecutors say Sylvest embezzled and diverted to her personal use approximately $536,724 in medical reimbursements from the Medicaid program in connection with the delivery of and payment for health care benefits, items, and services paid to the clinic. As the Practice Administrator, Sylvest utilized a business credit card issued by American Express and allegedly made over $536,000 in unauthorized charges to purchase several luxury items including a Harley Davidson motorcycle, custom diamond jewelry, and collectible artwork. Prosecutors say Sylvest then accessed her employer's bank account containing the Medicaid reimbursements to make transfers and payments to cover the illegal purchases. The Bill of Information further alleges Sylvest disguised the payments made to American Express as "biologicals" or "vaccinations" in order to make it appear that the expenses were related to the normal operations of the clinic.



If convicted, Sylvest faces a sentence of up to ten years imprisonment, followed by a term of supervised release of up to three years, and a $250,000.00 fine.

