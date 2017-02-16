Chef John Folse: Spicy meatballs

Most Cajuns love hot and spicy food. In the fall, cayenne and jalapeño peppers can be seen growing in many bayou gardens. This recipe most likely evolved when a Cajun family threw slices of these hot peppers into a pot of meatballs being prepared for a holiday treat or wedding.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 3 Dozen

Ingredients for Meatballs:

½ pound ground beef

½ pound ground pork

¼ cup minced onion

¼ cup minced celery

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

2 eggs

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

pinch thyme

pinch basil

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

¾ cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs

Method for Meatballs:

In a large mixing bowl, combine meats, onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic and eggs. Using your hands, blend all ingredients well. Season with salt, pepper, thyme, basil and hot sauce. Continue to mix until seasonings are well blended. Mix in bread crumbs. Shape mixture into 1-inch meatballs.

Ingredients for Sauce:

¼ cup butter

½ cup ketchup

½ cup barbecue sauce

1 tbsp minced jalapeño, Tabasco or cayenne peppers

2 tbsps brown sugar

1 tbsp Louisiana cane syrup

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp Creole mustard

dash Worcestershire sauce

salt to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

¼ cup chopped parsley

Method for Sauce:

In a 14-inch sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add meatballs and brown on all sides. Remove meatballs from pan and set aside. In same pan, whisk together ketchup, barbecue sauce, jalapeños, brown sugar, cane syrup and vinegar. Add mustard, Worcestershire, salt and hot sauce. Continue to whisk until ingredients begin to simmer. Place cooked meatballs into sauce, reduce heat to simmer and cook 15–20 minutes. Sprinkle in fresh parsley. Transfer meatballs and sauce to a chafing dish and serve hot.

