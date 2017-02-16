WATCH LIVE: NOPD chief details security plans going into Carnival season

The City of New Orleans is going to be a busy place this weekend.
Mobile users can watch the live stream here.
Packed with parades and the NBA All-Star game, there should be something for everyone to do.
Ladders are already lining St. Charles Avenue for parades this weekend and the city is making plans of its own.
In preparation for the weekend, city leaders say it’s all hands are on deck.
From the airport to the NOPD and other first responders, the city of New Orleans says preparations are on par with the efforts from New Year’s Eve and Sugar Bowl weekend.
NOPD says staffing will be at 100 percent from Friday to Sunday and that they're working with state and federal agencies to secure the city.
Authorities will certainly be looking for anyone thinking of bringing a firearm to any of the parades or into the French Quarter.
“We want people to know your limits, be aware of your surroundings. By all means, do not drink and drive and by all means do not bring firearms to the French Quarter, do not bring firearms to the parades,” said New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michael Harrison.
Officials say parade goers will need to be aware of the rules regarding ladders, tents, and grills.
They must be six feet from the street curb. Roping off areas on neutral ground is also not allowed.
