Your Weather Authority: Cool temps, clear skies for Thursday

Cool temperatures and clear skies will be with us through Thursday. Highs will only reach the low 60s.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 30s on the north shore and upper 40s on the south shore.

Expect a sunny start to Friday, then clouds will build around noon.

A weak disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico may bring some rain by Friday evening and overnight.

It doesn't look to be too disruptive for parade goers at this time because the heaviest rain appears to stay closer to the coast.



Warmer and drier parade weather is expected for Saturday and Sunday. The next round of rain and storms will arrive by late Tuesday of next week.

