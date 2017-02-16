JPSO makes arrest in fatal hit and run

Jefferson Parish investigators on Friday arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit and run crash in Bridge City, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Taurus Hale, 20, of Bridge City, was booked with felony hit and run and negligent homicide in the death of 65 year-old Bruce Mcjilton, who was found lying alongside the road on Nine Mile Point Road near Highway 90. Police said Mcjilton was riding his bike when he was struck. Another motorist spotted Mcjilton's body and called 911 just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

The 2003 Honda Odyssey minivan that investigators think Hale was driving at the time of the crash was recovered Friday at the corner of N. Robertson and St. Philip streets in New Orleans.

There was no word on bond.

