WATCH LIVE: President Trump announces new pick for Labor secretary

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVUE) -

President Donald Trump will announce his new choice for Secretary of Labor.

Trump’s first nominee, Andrew Puzder, withdrew his name from consideration, one day before confirmation hearing were set to begin.

Alexander Acosta is the new nominee.

