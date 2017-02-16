Man shoots himself during police chase

A man shot himself early Thursday morning in Lacombe as he was being chased by deputies, according to initial reports from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office.

Police say the man had earlier made suicidal threats.

During the chase, the man crashed his vehicle on Highway 190. Deputies found he had shot himself once in the head during the chase.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is still alive. He is not expected to survive.

No law enforcement officers fired their weapons during the chase.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

