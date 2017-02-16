Man beaten with bat after he refused to give up his cell phone

A group of teenagers, some donning ski masks, attacked a pedestrian who refused to give up his cell phone. New Orleans police say the victim, a 31-year-old man, was walking along South Carrollton Avenue near South Claiborne around 3 a.m. when he was approached by five black teens. The victim told police that one of them demanded his phone and another started going through his pockets. When he resisted, one of the teens reportedly struck him on the back of his head with a bat, while another one took his phone.

Police say all five suspects fled on foot. They are described as young teenagers, them of whom were wearing ski masks. After the attack, the victim then walked to a business in the 2400 block of South Carrollton. An employee requested police assistance from an officer who was inside the store.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspects are asked to contact any Second District Persons Crime Detective at 504-658-6020. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

