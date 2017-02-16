Louisiana State Police to boost numbers in New Orleans for Carnival, NBA All-Star game

The first weekend of parading in the 2017 Carnival season is unique with the addition of a major national sporting event in town.

The NBA All-Star game and Mardi Gras parades will draw large crowds in the French Quarter and around the metro area.

The Louisiana State Police is partnering with the New Orleans Police Department, the FBI, and several other agencies to beef up law enforcement presence throughout Carnival 2017 and the NBA All-Star game.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is sending an additional 165 Louisiana State Police troopers from across the state to supplement those already working in New Orleans.

Troopers will be on assignment in the French Quarter and other locations in the metro New Orleans area.

They will focus on proactive patrols, criminal investigations, crowd and traffic control.

“Our commitment to public safety in New Orleans is ongoing,” Edwards said. “Mardi Gras in itself is an exciting time to be in Louisiana, but adding in the return of the NBA All-Star Game makes it even better.

Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Mike Edmonson will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to detail state police involvement.

