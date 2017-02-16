Louisiana State Police to boost numbers in New Orleans for Carnival, NBA All-Star game

The Moss Bluff Elementary first-grader who was accidentally shot on Monday will return home Saturday afternoon after a successful surgery to remove the bullet that struck him, said family spokesman and attorney Ron Richard.more>>
The Moss Bluff Elementary first-grader who was accidentally shot on Monday will return home Saturday afternoon after a successful surgery to remove the bullet that struck him, said family spokesman and attorney Ron Richard.more>>
Jim Henderson's call still echoes in the ears and sends chills down the spines of Saints fans. "It's good! It's goooooood! Pigs have flown, hell has frozen over! The Saints are on their way to the Super bowl!"more>>
Jim Henderson's call still echoes in the ears and sends chills down the spines of Saints fans. "It's good! It's goooooood! Pigs have flown, hell has frozen over! The Saints are on their way to the Super bowl!"more>>
State plans part of its vision for saving coastline with BP dollars.more>>
State plans part of its vision for saving coastline with BP dollars.more>>
Crews have found the body of a man who was swimmer near a marina in the Oak Harbor area.more>>
Crews have found the body of a man who was swimmer near a marina in the Oak Harbor area.more>>
New Orleans police are looking for a man who broke into the Treme Coffee House at 1501 Saint Philip Street May 17. He moved a surveillance camera to avoid being seen, but not before it had already caught him jumping the fence and then working to pry open the door of the business.more>>
New Orleans police are looking for a man who broke into the Treme Coffee House at 1501 Saint Philip Street May 17. He moved a surveillance camera to avoid being seen, but not before it had already caught him jumping the fence and then working to pry open the door of the business.more>>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.more>>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.more>>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.more>>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.more>>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.more>>