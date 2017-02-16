Popular Latin market in New Orleans area joins immigrant protest

Immigrants across the country are expected to stay home from school and work Thursday to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy.

A popular grocery store in the New Orleans area announced its participation in the “Day Without Immigrants Boycott” by completely shutting down all of the store operations.

“All Ideal Market stores will be closed in support of this effort to show the contribution that immigrant workers give to ‘Making America Great!’ All employees will receive a full day’s wage thanks to the management of Ideal Markets support of this initiative,” said a statement from the company.

The protest comes in response to the Trump administration's pledge to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally.

