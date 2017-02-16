Algiers SWAT roll ends; suspect in custody

New Orleans police are investigating an incident that required the SWAT Team to be called to an area in Algiers.

Officers say a man barricaded himself inside of a residence in the 2700 block of Ramsey Dr. sometime early Thursday afternoon. It is unclear what led to the incident. He was eventually taken into custody.

About a dozen officers, their weapons drawn, were seen running into a home in the block, according to NOLA.com.

Minutes later, officers were seen escorting a person out of the home. Members of the SWAT team had assembled at the corner of Hudson Place and MacArthur Boulevard.

By 1:45 p.m., they were removing gear.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.