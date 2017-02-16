Coconuts, shoes, purses... now you'll want to catch a grail



The Krewe of King Arthur announced plans to introduce a new signature carnival throw. Riders will throw hand-decorated grails.

2017 marks the krewe's 40th anniversary. The parade has 1,200 riders who will throw only 500 hand-decorated chalices from just three floats. Next year, the entire krewe will throw chalices.

One lucky parade goer will catch what the krewe calls "The Grail of Grails." The special throw is described as a 14-inch-high metal creation "that looks set to become the most exclusive and sought-after throw in the whole of Mardi Gras." Only one Grail of Grails will be thrown each year.

"We want to celebrate this anniversary with throws that people will keep for a lifetime. And the Grail of Grails will be the one people speak of in hushed tones behind closed doors, like the gold wrapper in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," Krewe Captain Phil Fricano said.

Fricano says the special throw will go to someone, "who makes us smile."

The parade rolls on the traditional Uptown route on Sunday, February 19 at 1 p.m. FOX 8's carnival authority Arthur Hardy says the Krewe of King Arthur will have 30+ super-floats. This year's theme is "Right Back Where We Started."

Besides the grails, riders will throw Merlin hats, travel totes, kites, Frisbees, cups, plush items, telescopic horns and 40th anniversary doubloons in pink, burgundy and black.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.