John Curtis files lawsuit; seeks return of wins and state championship

Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.more>>
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.more>>
Jim Henderson's call still echoes in the ears and sends chills down the spines of Saints fans. "It's good! It's goooooood! Pigs have flown, hell has frozen over! The Saints are on their way to the Super bowl!"more>>
Jim Henderson's call still echoes in the ears and sends chills down the spines of Saints fans. "It's good! It's goooooood! Pigs have flown, hell has frozen over! The Saints are on their way to the Super bowl!"more>>
Tulane started strong and finished strong but it's the middle part that they didn't get quite right in their series opener at Memphis Thursday night.more>>
Tulane started strong and finished strong but it's the middle part that they didn't get quite right in their series opener at Memphis Thursday night.more>>
Junior right-hander Alex Lange limited ninth-ranked Mississippi State to one run in seven innings Thursday night to lead No. 5 LSU to a 3-1 victory at Dudy Noble Field.more>>
Junior right-hander Alex Lange limited ninth-ranked Mississippi State to one run in seven innings Thursday night to lead No. 5 LSU to a 3-1 victory at Dudy Noble Field.more>>