After victim posts on social media, arrest warrant issued for man accused of rape

The NOPD has issued a warrant for the arrest of 34-year-old William Brayman for rape.

The victim reported that she was sexually assaulted by Brayman on Oct. 9, 2016, at approximately 4 a.m. in the 2500 block of Magazine Street. She posted her story on social media after she said police were taking too long to make an arrest.

Anyone with information on Brayman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jounay Thomas-Ross of the Sex Crimes Division at (504) 658-5523. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

