David: Storms return Friday evening

It looks like another chilly night with 30s north of the lake and 40s on the south shore.

A Gulf low will impact our weather by Friday evening. Expect a sunny start to your Friday, then clouds building in around lunch time. After that rain chances will steadily increase throughout the day with the highest chances being Friday night and into the wee hours of Saturday morning. Some of the storms could produce locally heavy rain.

Warmer and drier parade weather is expected for Saturday and Sunday. The next round of rain and storms will arrive by late Tuesday of next week.

