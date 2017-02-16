New NORD Milne Nola for Life Center opens

Exercise equipment in use at NORD Milne Nola for Life Center (Source: WVUE)

The city of New Orleans celebrates the opening of the new NORD Milne Nola for Life Center on Franklin Avenue.

The mayor and city officials cut the ribbon on the facility after a $12 million dollar renovation and redesign.

"Nola for Life and NORDC are committed to making sure that our young people have access to opportunities, training and mentorship. That is the way that you take a city from a culture of violence to a culture of peace," said Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

The multipurpose facility on the campus of the historic Milne Boys Home was badly damaged by Hurricane Katrina.

The mayor says the buildings were in disarray and the entire Franklin Avenue property was heading in the wrong direction.

The NOLA for Life Center now boasts a redesigned entrance, new floors, new bleachers, new roof and parking areas.

Deputy Mayor Judy Reese Morse says "it's not just the outside of the place, which is spectacular enough, it's what's going to take place inside."

The facility has an exercise room and a number of classrooms.

Morse encourages organizations across the city to bring programming that speaks to the young men and women they are looking to serve.

NORD Milne Nola for Life Center will be home to the launch of the city's 14th season of midnight basketball, which has served more than 11,000 young people across the city.

According to Mayor Landrieu, the renovation has been recognized with an award for excellence in historic preservation by the Louisiana Landmark Society.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.