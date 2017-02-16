Gov. Edwards' budget balancing proposal gets no mileage among Republican lawmakers

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of the North Shore and south Mississippi.more>>
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of the North Shore and south Mississippi.more>>
Normal traffic patterns return to Lee Circle, where Mayor Mitch Landrieu says plans are now underway for something new.more>>
Normal traffic patterns return to Lee Circle, where Mayor Mitch Landrieu says plans are now underway for something new.more>>
A fallen United States Army Specialist was honored Saturday with the Soldier's Medal during an Award for Valor ceremony.more>>
A fallen United States Army Specialist was honored Saturday with the Soldier's Medal during an Award for Valor ceremony.more>>
The Moss Bluff Elementary first-grader who was accidentally shot on Monday will return home Saturday afternoon after a successful surgery to remove the bullet that struck him, said family spokesman and attorney Ron Richard.more>>
The Moss Bluff Elementary first-grader who was accidentally shot on Monday will return home Saturday afternoon after a successful surgery to remove the bullet that struck him, said family spokesman and attorney Ron Richard.more>>
Jim Henderson's call still echoes in the ears and sends chills down the spines of Saints fans. "It's good! It's goooooood! Pigs have flown, hell has frozen over! The Saints are on their way to the Super bowl!"more>>
Jim Henderson's call still echoes in the ears and sends chills down the spines of Saints fans. "It's good! It's goooooood! Pigs have flown, hell has frozen over! The Saints are on their way to the Super bowl!"more>>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.more>>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
Friday a memorial for Kingston Frazier continued to grow in Gluckstadt at the site where he was found slain.more>>
Friday a memorial for Kingston Frazier continued to grow in Gluckstadt at the site where he was found slain.more>>
Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.more>>
Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.more>>