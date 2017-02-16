City set for action-packed NBA All-Star weekend

The NBA's All-Star weekend is here, and it's not just about what's happening on the court.

From Champions Square to the French Quarter, the city will be full of basketball-related events all weekend long. And with the weather feeling perfect, the city's love of hoops is on full display.

"We are so excited that everyone is here and that we can showcase this beautiful city,” said Gayle Benson. “The governor, the mayor, the commissioner, they've all been wonderful. We've had so much help and so many people cooperating to make this an incredible event."

"I'm definitely familiar with this place, they've been through a lot,” said Shaquille O'Neal. “I just want to come down, bring some joy. It's going to be a great event, the weather is great and the people have always been great so we look forward to a great weekend."

