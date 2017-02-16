Cash Money Records donates 50,000 meals to tornado victims

Many tornado victims struggle with the despair of losing nearly everything, but Cash Money Records and students from across the city tried to do their part to lift spirits by giving back.

“We wanted to try and get some food and stuff to the people who were devastated in the tornado so we are putting together 50,000 meals,” said rapper Ronald “Slim” Williams. “It's very important for us because this is our hometown and to help as much as possible. I mean, God blessed us so we can bless others. It’s something we really gotta do.”

You still have time to get involved in community-wide tornado relief efforts. Call 598-46-63 to make a donation.

The Greater New Orleans Foundation said it has already distributed more than $100,000 to 13 non-profit organizations who are helping storm victims.

