Your Weather Authority: Dry and sunny Friday with rain possible later

Friday morning will be dry with a good amount of sunshine, but clouds will build throughout the day.

Showers will be possible late this afternoon and evening with occasional heavy rain.

Those heading to Friday night parades should bring the rain gear.

Highs will reach the upper 60s today and fall to the low to mid-60s during the evening.

Rain will clear early Saturday morning leaving us dry for the rest of the weekend. Plan for warm afternoons and mild evenings. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Expect a warm breeze and mostly dry Monday, then another round of showers and storms to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday.

Currently, the remainder of next week looks dry and mild.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.