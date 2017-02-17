Local First Traffic: Fatal one-vehicle accident in Houma - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local First Traffic: Fatal one-vehicle accident in Houma

FOX8Live.com Staff
HOUMA, LA (WVUE) -

A single-vehicle accident has killed at least one person in Houma, according to Louisiana State Police.

The accident happened near Little Bayou Black Drive south of U.S. 90.

One lane remains closed on La. 311 (Little Bayou Black Drive) at Prentice Court. Traffic is detouring onto La. 24.

