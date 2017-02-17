Happening Today: NBA All-Star game, parades promise a big weekend

Festivities surrounding the NBA All-Star game and a weekend full of parades tips off Friday.

From Champions Square to the French Quarter the city will be full of basketball-related events all weekend.

That's in addition to the nearly 30 parades that will roll across the metro area through Sunday.

There's going to be so much for basketball fans to do this weekend.

Turner Sports plans to broadcast the TNT Road Show from Champions Square.

There, expect a performance from Pitbull, interactive fan experiences, basketball clinics, food and more.

The NBA All-Star celebrity game tips off in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 6 p.m.

With thousands expected to pour into the city for parades and the game.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michael Harrison said visitors and residents alike should not be concerned about their safety. The NOPD will be very visible and is ready for the crowds.

“You're going to see an enhanced police presence around downtown around The Smoothie King Center,” Harrison said. “But we are going to be everywhere. We're going to be highly visible and in every district.”

Harrison said this weekend is all hands on deck and the NOPD will be prepared “everywhere at all times.”

The NBA All-Star tips off Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center.

