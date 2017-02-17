Mid-City robbery victims chase, tackle would-be thieves

Two men in Mid-City were not willing to be crime victims on Thursday.

So when a pair of would-be thieves tried to rob them at gunpoint, they decided to act.

Just before 9:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Baudin Street the men, ages 40 and 28, were approached by two people who demanded their property

One man complied and surrendered his cell phone.

The two suspects then fled the scene and the victims chased after them to the 600 block of South Alexander Street where they tackled them to the ground.

One of the suspects dropped a gun and the red jacket he was wearing. Both suspects were able to escape.

The gun used in the holdup was found to be a toy. The cell phone was later recovered in the area.

