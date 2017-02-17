Mardi Gras parades, NBA All-Star events to cause heavy traffic

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the Iberville neighborhood Sunday morning.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the Iberville neighborhood Sunday morning.more>>
New Orleans Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire in the seventh ward neighborhood Saturday night.more>>
New Orleans Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire in the seventh ward neighborhood Saturday night.more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lafourche Parish that claimed the lives of two teens early Sunday morning.more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lafourche Parish that claimed the lives of two teens early Sunday morning.more>>
Information provided by LSU Sports Fifth-ranked LSU won its 17th Southeastern Conference championship Saturday night with an 11-7 victory over ninth-ranked Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field.more>>
Information provided by LSU Sports Fifth-ranked LSU won its 17th Southeastern Conference championship Saturday night with an 11-7 victory over ninth-ranked Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field.more>>
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of the North Shore and south Mississippi.more>>
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of the North Shore and south Mississippi.more>>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.more>>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.more>>
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.more>>
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
The school district has apologized for the quote and says they are investigating how it was included in the yearbook in the first place.more>>
The school district has apologized for the quote and says they are investigating how it was included in the yearbook in the first place.more>>