Mardi Gras parades, NBA All-Star events to cause heavy traffic

Commuters should expect heavy delays and street closures this weekend due to parades and NBA All-Star game events.

Sugar Bowl Drive will be closed between Clara and Lasalle streets from Friday to Monday morning. Dave Dixon Drive will close and no cars will be allowed to use the Dave Dixon/Stadium Drive exit. In addition, the Superdome/Claiborne Avenue exit off the Pontchartrain Expressway will be closed and all traffic will be diverted to Tulane Avenue.

Taxi stands will be set up in the 1400 to 1500 blocks of Poydras. Parking in the Superdome is set at $20, cash only.

Traffic will be restricted throughout parts of the French Quarter from Canal Street, Decatur Street, Esplanade Avenue and North Rampart Street. Expect closures in the French Quarter daily from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On-street parking will be limited. Commuters should allow ample time to get through heavy delays over the weekend.

