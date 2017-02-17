La. Attorney General warns of recent recall of several children's products

There are no reports of anyone getting sick from eating the recalled cheeses. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

Attorney General Jeff Landry has issued a list of children's products that have recently been recalled and is urging Louisiana parents and guardians to be on the lookout for these items.



“Ensuring the health, safety and welfare of Louisiana's children is our top priority," said Attorney General Jeff Landry. "Providing information and resources to parents and guardians is one of the most important steps in making our communities safer places to live, work, and raise our families.



The following products have been recalled:

Probity Cell’s Glion SmartScooter

FULLBEAUTY Brands Children’s Nightgowns

Summer Lil’ Luxuries Whirlpool, Bubbling Spa & Shower infant bath tubs with fabric slings

Mamas & Papas Armadillo Flip Strollers

Roylco Educational Light Cubes

Chimparoo Baby Carriers by L’echarpe Porte-bonheur

Fiddle Diddles Car Seat Strap Systems

Peg Perego Children’s Ride-On Vehicles

Skidders Footwear Children’s Shoes

Baby Bath Seats/Chairs Made by Lexibook

Playworld Stainless Steel Playground Slides

Chicken Toys by Bingo Deals

Aria Child Strollers

Tea Collection Children’s Denim Jackets

GLOPO Children’s Scooters

To view descriptions of these items and remedies of their recalls, please visit http://www.agjefflandry.com/Document/FromArticle/2361.

To get additional consumer tips, please call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.

