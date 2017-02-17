Krewe of Hercules parade in Terrebonne Parish postponed until Sa - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Krewe of Hercules parade in Terrebonne Parish postponed until Saturday

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
HOUMA, LA (WVUE) -

A Terrebonne Parish parade has been postponed until Saturday, according to Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security.

The Krewe of Hercules parade originally scheduled 6 p.m. Friday will roll directly behind the Krewe of Aquarius Saturday night.

That parade is scheduled to roll at 6 p.m.

