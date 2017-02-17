Krewe of Excalibur, Athena postpone parades

The Krewes of Excalibur and Athena have postponed their parades originally set for Friday night in Metairie, according to FOX 8 Carnival Authority Arthur Hardy.

Excalibur will now roll Friday night, Feb. 24 after Centurions.

Athena will roll Sunday, Feb. 26. following Corps de Napoleon

The threat of heavy rain forced the krewes to call off Friday's parades.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.