NOPD: Sergeant wears many hats, one of them is a crown

One NOPD Sergeant will trade in her uniform for a crown this carnival for her reign as Goddess Nyx VI.

NOPD First District Sgt. Zenia Smith-Williams is the sixth monarch in the all-female Mystic Krewe of Nyx.

She's accustomed to responsibility. As the administrative supervisor for the NOPD's First District, she handles compliance with the consent decree and oversees school resource officers and more.

As Nyx Goddess, Smith-Williams acts as a liaison between Nyx and other krewees and representing the krew in the community.

She says she joined Nyx as a way to meet and work with a group of diverse women.

"Being a part of Nyx, I've met people that I maybe would have never met or have had a conversation with otherwise – people from all races, religions, economic backgrounds and of other demographics. I've met people from all over the world," said Smith-Williams.

She also appreciates and actively participates in the krewe's community projects.

Smith-Williams says each year the women on her float gather supplies for the homeless and put together care packages, usually during the holiday season.

She says her participation in Nyx helps provide balance in her life.

"Work is work, but Nyx is play and I have a great time playing."

The Krewe of Nyx parade rolls February 22 at 6:45 on the Uptown parade route.

