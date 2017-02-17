UPDATE: Oshun to run at 5:30 p.m. on Friday

The Krewe of Oshun will roll at 5:30 p.m. because of the threat of rain later this evening. The parade normally starts at 6 p.m. and is followed immediately by Cleopatra.

The krewes roll on the traditional Uptown routes.

This is the 21st year Oshun will run. They will be followed by Cleopatra, the krewe’s 44th annual parade.

