Celebrity game, Rising Star Challenge kick off All Star weekend

The NBA All-Star weekend is kicking into high gear around the Arena as hundreds of fans are making their way to two big pre-game games.

A big NBA All-Star celebrity game in the Superdome features the likes of everyone from Mark Cuban and Baron Davis to local actor Anthony Mackie and actor Nick Cannon. Those festivities kick off at 7 p.m. as the build-up to the big NBA All-Star game continues.

At the same time in the Arena is the Rising Star Challenge game, with some of the hottest rookies in the NBA..

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.