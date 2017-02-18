TRAFFIC: All lanes have been reopened I-610 eastbound - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Eastbound I-610 has been reopened following an accident. 

Congestion from the accident is minimal at this time.  

