David: Warm weekend ahead

The weekend will be dry with lots of sun. Plan for warm afternoons and mild evenings. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

There is a chance for fog again tonight and into Sunday morning.

Our next big storm will begin to affect the area on Monday. Most of the day should be dry but a line of storms will be possible as early as late afternoon. Timing will change over the weekend so check in often for updates. Locally heavy rain is possible Monday night and into Tuesday. The low pressure will move away on Wednesday.

Looking ahead to the end of next week, it appears Thursday and Friday should be dry with warm temperatures.

