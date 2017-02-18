Krewes set to roll Saturday without rain

Parish Council Member Jennifer Van Vrancken plans to discuss with carnival captains the possibility of moving Metairie's traditional parade route off Bonnabel Blvd. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

Residents can expect a clearer day for parades following Friday’s rain.

While the rain did not cause a complete washout, it did cause some krewes to postpone their parades or push up their start times.

The first parade set to roll Saturday morning is the Mystic Knights of Adonis on the Westbank. The parade begins at 11:45 a.m. on Kabel Drive and will end at Oakwood Shopping Center.

St. Bernard Parish will also host a parade Saturday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. The Mystic Knights of Nemesis will begin and end at the St. Bernard Civic Center

It will be a busy day for parades in New Orleans with five parade rolling on the Uptown parade route. The day will begin with the Krewe of Pontchartrain at 1 p.m. followed by Choctaw at 2 p.m. and the Feret at 3 p.m. After a small break, parades resume with the Sparta at 6 p.m. and Pygmalion at 6:45 p.m.

In Metairie, day two of Family Gras will begin at 11:30 a.m. after Friday night’s rain caused them to cut the night short and move some performances to Saturday. During the festivities, the Krewe of Caesar will roll on the Metairie route starting at 6 p.m.

The Northshore will host two parades tonight. In Covington, the Krewe of Olympia will roll at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., the Krewe of Titans will roll in Slidell. Fox 8’s Kim Holden will serve as the krewe’s Grand Marshal.

Ending the night will be the walking Krewe of Chewbacchus at 7 p.m.

For a full list of parades and their routes visit our NOLA Weekend website.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.