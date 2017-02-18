New Orleans man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend

A New Orleans man, who was arrested and charged with killing his ex-girlfriend, has been convicted of second-degree murder. James Darby, 49, was convicted Saturday for the 2015 fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend, identified as Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Sergeant Tracey Marshall according to a spokesperson with the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office.

Police say that Darby and Marshall were in a tumultuous relationship and that Darby admitted to stalking Marshall after they broke up. According to the DA's spokesperson, Darby became upset that Marshall was dating another man.

Marshall's body was found inside of her personal vehicle in the parking lot of her apartment complex in Terrytown. Police say that she was off-duty at the time of her death.

Darby was later arrested in Alabama and brought back to Louisiana.

