Man reported missing from downtown New Orleans

New Orleans police are seeking a man who was reported missing from downtown. Rory Charles, 36, was last seen Friday at the Hilton Hotel in the 300 block of St. Charles Avenue.

According to police, investigators learned that Charles was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Friday. He was supposed to get off of work at 7:30 p.m. and return to work the following day, but he has not been seen or heard from since

Charles is described as a black man, who is about six-feet tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

