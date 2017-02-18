Nicondra: Parade-perfect finish to the weekend

After a wet start on Friday night the rest of the weekend is dry with lots of sun. It's warm as well with afternoon highs threatening records on Sunday. Evenings look mild too with temperatures during the evening hours in the upper 60's and 70's. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70's under mostly sunny skies with some spots near 80. Overnight fog will be an issue for Sunday morning with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect from Midnight until 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The next big rain maker approaches Monday. Early in the day for your morning commute and through lunch should be dry, but a line of storms will develop effecting parts of the area as early as late afternoon. We will have to watch the timing closely. Some locally heavy rain is possible Monday night into Tuesday with the low pressure system moving away on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain warm.

A sneak peak into the end of the week shows rain clearing out early on Wednesday with Thursday and Friday dry with warm temperatures as we approach the height of parade season. Stay with us for updates and remember you can check out current conditions wherever you are and get updates from the FOX 8 Weather Center straight to your phone by downloading the FOX 8 Weather App here.

-Nicondra Norwood

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.