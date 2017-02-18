NOPD: Man shot in Central Business District - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Man shot in Central Business District

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Central Business District that left one man injured. The incident occurred Saturday at 8:48 p.m. in the 1000 block of Carondelet Street. 

Police say officers patrolling the area heard the gunshots and responded to the 700 block of Howard Avenue where they found the victim. Officers noticed that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. and that the incident occurred in the 1000 block of Carondelet.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said that the victim, identified as a 17-year-old male, is in stable condition at a local hospital. Harrison adds that the incident stemmed from a fight that began on St. Charles Avenue. 

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available. 

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. 

