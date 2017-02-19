Norris, Davis lead Alabama to 90-72 win over struggling LSU

Riley Norris scored 17 points, Ar'Mond Davis had 15 and Alabama beat struggling LSU 90-72 on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (16-10, 9-5 Southeastern Conference) matched the team's season-high in points and wasn't challenged after leading by 19 at halftime, when Norris and Davis had already done most of their damage.

The Tigers (9-17, 1-13) dropped their 13th consecutive game despite a 28-point game from Antonio Blakeney.

Norris made four 3-pointers and Davis three in the first half. Both had just one field goal after that with Alabama firmly in control.

Bola Olaniyan had 11 points and 16 rebounds, both season-highs, for the Tide. Braxton Key added 11 points and seven assists while Jimmie Taylor also scored 11.

After scoring just 18 first-half points against Missouri, Alabama was off to the races early. The Tide built a 51-32 halftime lead after hitting nine 3-pointers, eventually stretching the cushion to 26 points.

Blakeney scored nine of LSU's first 11 points and 19 in the second half. He was 9-of-14 shooting and didn't commit a turnover. Duop Reath scored 12 points for LSU and Brandon Sampson had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

