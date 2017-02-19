Norris, Davis lead Alabama to 90-72 win over struggling LSU

In this edition of FFF we catch up with Drew Brees as OTA's start for the Saints. Plus, what the closing of Primitivo means for Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.more>>
On the eve of the Saints ramping up their offseason program to begin Organized Team Activities, Drew Brees made two $20,000 donations to Second Harvest Food Bank in Elmwood, in partnership with Dunkin' Donuts and on behalf of the Brees Dream Foundation.more>>
Information provided by LSU Sports Fifth-ranked LSU won its 17th Southeastern Conference championship Saturday night with an 11-7 victory over ninth-ranked Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field.more>>
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.more>>
