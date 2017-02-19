Near-perfect Frazier leads Tulane past South Florida, 94-71

Melvin Frazier scored a season-high 27 points and Tulane strengthened its hold on the 10th and final berth in the American Athletic Conference tournament by completing its first regular-season series sweep of South Florida 94-71 on Saturday afternoon.

The Green Wave (5-21, 2-12) hold a two-game lead over the Bulls for the final playoff spot with four games remaining in the regular season. South Florida (7-19, 1-14) has now lost 16 of its last 18 games.

Frazier missed just one of his 11 shots, hitting 10 of 11 and 3 of 4 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was also a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

As a team, Tulane was 33 of 50 from the field (66 percent) and 12 of 22 (54.5 percent) from long-range. Six players scored in double figures.

Geno Thorpe scored 22 points to pace South Florida.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)