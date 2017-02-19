1 killed, 4 wounded in multiple shootings across New Orleans ove - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

1 killed, 4 wounded in multiple shootings across New Orleans overnight

Written by: Stephanie Eure, News Content Specialist
Connect
Police responded to a double shooting in the 1500 block of Canal Street (WVUE) Police responded to a double shooting in the 1500 block of Canal Street (WVUE)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department responded to four separate shootings from Saturday night into Sunday morning. 

Around 8:48 p.m. Saturday officers found one 17-year-old male shot in the 1000 block of Carondelet Street near Lee Circle. He was transported to the hospital by EMS. NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said that the incident stemmed from a fight that began on St. Charles Avenue. It was later reported that a second victim was involved in the same incident and had been taken to a local hospital by private conveyance.

A few hours later, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police say one person was shot in New Orleans East at the intersection of North I-10 Service Road at Read Boulevard. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

At 3:37 a.m. police responded to a double shooting in the 1500 block of Canal Street. Upon arrival, officers found two male victims in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. One victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS, the other victim died on the scene.

The NOPD is also investigating a shooting after a man arrived at Tulane Medical Center Sunday night suffering from a gunshot wound.

Currently, investigators do not know where the shooting happened or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

No further information is currently available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • St. Jude Dream Home tickets almost sold out

    St. Jude Dream Home tickets almost sold out

    Now is the time to reserve your $100 raffle ticket for this year's St. Jude Dream Home being built in Lakeview. 

    more>>

    Now is the time to reserve your $100 raffle ticket for this year's St. Jude Dream Home being built in Lakeview. 

    more>>

  • Jonathan Vilma and Carl Nicks headline the Saints HOF 2017 class

    Jonathan Vilma and Carl Nicks headline the Saints HOF 2017 class

    Vilma helped the Saints win the 2009 Super Bowl. (Photo by Ted Jackson, Nola.com / The Times-Picayune) (Ted Jackson, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Vilma helped the Saints win the 2009 Super Bowl. (Photo by Ted Jackson, Nola.com / The Times-Picayune) (Ted Jackson, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    The Saints Hall of Fame today announced two new member for 2017, guard Carl Nicks and linebacker Jonathan Vilma.  Both were vital pieces to the Saints 2009 Super Bowl championship. Vilma, the defensive captain, amassed 130 tackles in '09, and a career-high three interceptions. Vilma played six season in the Black and Gold. Nicks started all 19 games in the 2009 season. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2010. Both will be formally inducted the weekend of the Bears game, October 27-2...

    more>>

    The Saints Hall of Fame today announced two new member for 2017, guard Carl Nicks and linebacker Jonathan Vilma.  Both were vital pieces to the Saints 2009 Super Bowl championship. Vilma, the defensive captain, amassed 130 tackles in '09, and a career-high three interceptions. Vilma played six season in the Black and Gold. Nicks started all 19 games in the 2009 season. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2010. Both will be formally inducted the weekend of the Bears game, October 27-2...

    more>>

  • Former N.O. FBI special agent: Bomber probably had help in Manchester

    Former N.O. FBI special agent: Bomber probably had help in Manchester

    A former FBI special agent says the attacker probably did not make the bomb. (FOX 8)A former FBI special agent says the attacker probably did not make the bomb. (FOX 8)
    Former New Orleans FBI Special Agent in Charge Jim Bernazanni said the Manchester bomber likely had help. He said while past attacks may have come from self-inspired, lone-wolf type terrorist. He thinks the bomber had to have help. Bernazanni pointed to the sophistication of the bomb. It indicates an expert likely built it and then passed it off to the suicide bomber. “Bomb makers for terrorist organizations are valued commodity. They don't blow themselves up, there's only so...more>>
    Former New Orleans FBI Special Agent in Charge Jim Bernazanni said the Manchester bomber likely had help. He said while past attacks may have come from self-inspired, lone-wolf type terrorist. He thinks the bomber had to have help. Bernazanni pointed to the sophistication of the bomb. It indicates an expert likely built it and then passed it off to the suicide bomber. “Bomb makers for terrorist organizations are valued commodity. They don't blow themselves up, there's only so...more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly