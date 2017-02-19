1 killed, 4 wounded in multiple shootings across New Orleans overnight

The New Orleans Police Department responded to four separate shootings from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Around 8:48 p.m. Saturday officers found one 17-year-old male shot in the 1000 block of Carondelet Street near Lee Circle. He was transported to the hospital by EMS. NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said that the incident stemmed from a fight that began on St. Charles Avenue. It was later reported that a second victim was involved in the same incident and had been taken to a local hospital by private conveyance.

A few hours later, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police say one person was shot in New Orleans East at the intersection of North I-10 Service Road at Read Boulevard. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

At 3:37 a.m. police responded to a double shooting in the 1500 block of Canal Street. Upon arrival, officers found two male victims in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. One victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS, the other victim died on the scene.

The NOPD is also investigating a shooting after a man arrived at Tulane Medical Center Sunday night suffering from a gunshot wound.

Currently, investigators do not know where the shooting happened or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

No further information is currently available.

