Man stabbed to death in Freret neighborhood

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing in the Freret neighborhood.

Just before 8 a.m., police received a call of a stabbing in the 4600 block of Clara Street.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a man lying on the ground in the 2800 block of Upperline Street suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators learned that the victim had been involved in a physical altercation with another man.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending an autopsy. The victim’s name and cause of death will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Homicide Detective Winston Harbin at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

