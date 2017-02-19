6 krewes set to roll Sunday

There are six krewes set to roll Sunday in the viewing area.

Uptown

The ladies of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale will start off the day of parades at 11 a.m. The krewe will have floats featuring the Sisters of the Holy Family and the NBA All-Star Moms. The ladies will follow the traditional uptown route starting at Magazine Street and Napoleon Avenue.

Femme Fatale will be followed by the Krewe of Carollton at Noon. The krewe is set to follow the traditional parade route, but will start on Jefferson Ave.

The Krewe of King Arthur will follow the Krewe of Carollton beginning at 1:15 p.m. Their most coveted throw will be their decorated grails.

Last will be the Krewe of Alla at 2 p.m. The krewe is celebrating 85 years with the theme, “Through the Eyes of a Child”.

French Quarter

The Krewe of Barkus dog parade will walk through Armstrong Park showing off their creative costumes starting at 2 p.m. King Maximilian and Queen Athena will reign over the parade.

Slidell

The Krewe of Dionysus will unofficially start at Frichie Park at 1:15 p.m. They will travel to Pontchartrain Drive where the parade will officially start.

For a full schedule of parades and their routes, visit our NOLA Weekend website.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.