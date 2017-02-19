Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana State Police say a Des Allemends man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on US 90 just east of Cypress Drive.

According to investigators, 39-year-old Jamie Delatte was driving his 2012 Honda Civic westbound on US 90 when he attempted to make a U-turn. Delatte failed to yield to traffic and his vehicle was hit by a 2002 Ford pickup truck traveling eastbound.

Delatte, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was transported to Ochsner St. Anne Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries.

Although investigators do not believe that alcohol or drugs played a part in the crash, a standard toxicology test was taken from Delatte.

The driver of the truck submitted a breath sample that showed no signs of alcohol present.

The crash remains under investigation.

