Nicondra: Rain returns to start the week

It was a poor start with a rainy Friday night, but the sun showed up Saturday for the big Carnival and All Star Weekend and it is finishing strong with a fantastic Sunday. Mostly clear skies hang on for the rest of the day with warm afternoon highs threatening the record of 81 in Kenner.

The evening will once again be mild with temperatures in the upper 60's and 70's. Sunday morning started with a Dense Fog Advisory and it's likely we will see a bit of patchy dense fog around again for the Monday morning commute.

Monday early will be mostly dry, but the rain moves in late in the day. A line of storms will develop effecting parts of the area by late afternoon. We will have to keep a close eye on timing. There is the opportunity for some locally heavy rain. Showers start Monday, but most will see the most intense rain Tuesday with the low pressure system moving away on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain warm.

Checking ahead with the stretch of parades lining up into Mardi Gras, Wednesday still looks promising with the rainmaking low pushing well east by parade time in the evening. Thursday and Friday should be dry with warm temperatures and while there is a slight chance for a shower going into the weekend there isn't much moisture available so a cold front pushing through Friday should just take temps down a couple of degrees, but keep conditions nice for Saturday and Sunday. Stay with us for updates and remember you can check out current conditions wherever you are and get updates from the FOX 8 Weather Center straight to your phone by downloading the FOX 8 Weather App here.

