Two inmates escape from Tangipahoa Parish Jail

A state lawmaker's bill would require healthcare providers to warn consumers about the prospects for "balance billing" in their medical charges.more>>
A state lawmaker's bill would require healthcare providers to warn consumers about the prospects for "balance billing" in their medical charges.more>>
Fox 8 uncovers a pair of law enforcement officers with troubling backgrounds were hired by another agency. In one case, an officer had even been arrested and fired for something as serious as a felony charge.more>>
Fox 8 uncovers a pair of law enforcement officers with troubling backgrounds were hired by another agency. In one case, an officer had even been arrested and fired for something as serious as a felony charge.more>>
Jefferson Parish deputies arrested a man who they said robbed a mother as she unloaded her van while her children were inside.more>>
Jefferson Parish deputies arrested a man who they said robbed a mother as she unloaded her van while her children were inside.more>>
If you’re interested in a relaxing day canoeing or floating down a scenic river, Louisiana’s newest state park may be the perfect spot for you.more>>
If you’re interested in a relaxing day canoeing or floating down a scenic river, Louisiana’s newest state park may be the perfect spot for you.more>>
A picture of Crescent Leadership Academy Principal Nicholas Dean could potentially cost him his career and livelihood.more>>
A picture of Crescent Leadership Academy Principal Nicholas Dean could potentially cost him his career and livelihood.more>>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...more>>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...more>>