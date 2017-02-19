Two inmates escape from Tangipahoa Parish Jail

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Deputies, along with several law enforcement agencies, are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, Sunday afternoon.

Police say that 23-year-old Christopher Woolridge and his brother, 20-year-old Daeshawn Woolridge, escaped from the facility at 3:15 p.m. They were reportedly not accounted for on the jail's grounds. Footage from surveillance cameras showed a jail breach and the Woolridge brothers leaving the jail grounds and leaving their jail uniforms behind.

In addition to the TPSO, members of Homeland Security, Louisiana State Police, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the Amite Police Department, the Hammond Police Department and the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office are working to locate the pair. According to police, the brothers were last seen near Bennett Road and McCoy Lane in Amite.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

