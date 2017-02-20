Juan's World: Pelicans Trade for Cousins is a sign - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Juan's World: Pelicans Trade for Cousins is a sign

Written by: Juan Kincaid, Sports Director
Welcome into Juan's World and what a 'finish' to the NBA All-Star Game. But first, Anthony Davis lit up the All-Star event with a record 52-points. And then, some even bigger news greeted him once he got into the locker room. The Pels had completed a trade for DeMarcus Cousins and all of a sudden, AD had his front court mate of choice.

In Cousins, the Pels get a another All-Star big man that will take the pressure off of their 'other' All-Star big man. And everyone in the Pelicans building will welcome that.

Some might say the Pels mortgaged the farm to get Cousins. I say, when you wanna win, you do what you have to do. And to get a player of Cousins caliber, the Pels did what they had to do. They traded away three secondary pieces of their back court in First round pick Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and veteran Tyreke Evans, who began his career in Sacramento. The Pels also gave up a 2017 first round pick and a future second round pick. Seems like a lot but, again, you have to spend to win and GM Dell Demps has, again.

Demps hasn't had much success in the past with trades. Most recently, his move to bring in more scoring hasn't worked out because E'Twaun Moore and Solomon Hill haven't been good enough from the outside so that's still a sore spot.

But, the one thing this trade will do, it'll open up more outside shots for the Pelicans perimeter players. No longer can teams double team Davis. If they do, Cousins will have his way and vice versa.

Again, this trade doesn't fix 'everything' that's wrong with the Pelicans. But, it does, in my opinion, make them the favorite to get the eighth and final playoff spot in the western conference. Boogie's first game in a Pels uniform will be this Thursday against Houston. But, it's a good bet that the March 31st game against the Kings will be must-see as well.

Juan's World, Juan's World....Excellent!!!

  • Tulane loses lead late in American Tournament opener

    A three-run burst in the fourth inning of Tulane's American Athletic Conference Tournament opener against South Florida put the Wave up early but the Bulls took the lead in the eighth inning and closed the game out to win, 7-6. 

  • LSU baseball takes momentum to SEC Tournament

    LSU enters the SEC Tournament in a very familiar position. After a strong finish to the regular season, they’re favored to be a national seed when the NCAA Tournament bracket gets unveiled next week. 

  • Former 8th grade LSU football commit Zadock Dinkelmann picks BYU

    Former LSU football commit Zadock Dinkelmann verbally committed to Brigham Young University.

