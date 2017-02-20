Audit finds more than $75,000 in fees diverted from Tangipahoa landfill

The construction project on Bourbon Street has some business in the 100 block concerned about their bottom line.more>>
New Orleans Police need your help identifying and finding two subjects they say were caught on video stealing patio furniture off of someone's front porch.more>>
Hunter Hope and Jarret DeHart homered for Tulane, but USF scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to win, 7-6.more>>
The Mississippi River continues to rise across the metro area that is now at 16 feet at the Carrollton gauge.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office released details of how a paranoid schizophrenic man died after an encounter with Gretna police in February.more>>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...more>>
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.more>>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.more>>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.more>>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.more>>
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.more>>
The crash had both westbound lanes blocked for about three hours while crews worked to clear wrecked vehicles and spilled fuel from the roadway.more>>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.more>>
