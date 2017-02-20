Your Weather Authority: Dense fog advisory through 9 a.m.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for areas north of Lake Pontchartrain through 9 a.m.

Beyond that, expect a mostly cloudy and warm day with highs climbing into the upper 70s again.

While a few showers are possible Monday afternoon and evening, the heaviest rain is expected to cross the area during the overnight hours and early Tuesday.

It's shaping up to be a wet Tuesday morning commute. There could be some locally heavy rain, but the threat for hail or tornadic storms is currently low.

Showers will linger off and on through the rest of Tuesday with drier skies arriving by Wednesday.

Parade weather is looking awesome.

Wednesday through Friday should be dry with warm temperatures. Late Friday, a front is expected to move through which will keep the area dry for the weekend.

