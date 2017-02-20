Chef John Folse: Grilled quail in spicy bacon butter sauce on stone

Quail has become the most popular “game” meats available in grocery stores. It seems the light, delicate flavor of this particular bird allows the cook to choose countless recipes when preparing. This simple grill dish is perfect as a hors d’oeuvres or a topping on an interesting salad.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

4 quails

1 cup chopped smoked bacon

½ cup butter

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

1 tbsp sliced garlic

2 tbsps chopped parsley

2 tbsps chopped tarragon

pinch cayenne pepper

2 cups prepared stone-ground grits

1 tbsps chopped parsley for garnish

Method:

Preheat grill to 350F. Rinse quail well and split in half lengthwise through breast and backbone. Season lightly with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Skewer the two halves of each quail using a bamboo skewer. Grill until golden brown and cooked thoroughly, 4–5 minutes. While quail is grilling, in a medium sauté pan, render bacon over medium-high heat in a medium sauté pan being careful not to burn it. When bacon is crispy, add butter, whisking constantly until melted. Remove from heat and add sliced garlic, parsley, tarragon and cayenne pepper. When quail is finished, remove from skewer and place in skillet to coat well with sauce. Place quail halves on top of stone-ground grits. Drizzle sauce on top and garnish with chopped parsley.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.